Former Laois stars Billy Sheehan and Padraig Clancy in the mix for Laois football job

The search for a new Laois senior football manager is near an end, with a replacement for Peter Creedon expected to be announced soon.

Speculation is pointing towards former Laois footballer Billy Sheehan as the chosen candidate to replace Creedon, and it is believed he attended a number of club championship games over the weekend.

Sheehan was involved with the Cork senior football team in 2017 as a coach, and has coached at a lot at colleges level with UCD in the past also.

He transferred to Laois from Kerry in 2004 and was a very popular member within the panel during his time with Laois, acting as players rep for a number of years.

Padraig Clancy, currently in charge of Graiguecullen, is also believed to have been interviewed by the three man panel of Fergal Byron, Donie Norton and Michael Murphy, as well as three other outside candidates.

Speculation is also centring on John Sugrue whose name has come up in connection with the job before. He has been involved with development squads, did some football coaching sessions under Justin McNulty, and works in the Laois Physiotherapy Clinic in Portlaoise.

Whoever the chosen candidate of the selection committee proves to be, their name will first go to a meeting of the Laois GAA Executive, before they are then brought to a full meeting of the Laois County Board for ratification.

The next scheduled meeting is not until Monday, September 18th, and it remains to be seen whether they opt to bring that forward in order to have the manager in place for the remainder of the club championships, with SFC quarter finals coming up soon.