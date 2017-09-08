LAOIS SHC PREVIEW - Borris-Kilcotton face down Camross for SHC final return

A heavyweight clash in every way, the reigning SHC champions come up against one of the teams best placed to dethrone them.

Borris-Kilcotton have had a four week break since their last game, when they obliterated Clough-Ballacolla in Round 2 to give the clearest indication yet that they are back to the form which won them the title last year.

Manager Ronan Kelly didn’t have it easy for long spells this year, as PJ Scully suffered a long term injury, he had a raft of players away with the county, and then Patrick Whelan saw his season ended with a serious hamstring tear.

They came into the championship looking for their best form, and didn’t produce it in Round 1, when they struggled to see off the challenge of Ballinakill Gaels. However, there was no question marks hanging over them the last day, as they hit 5-18 against Clough-Ballacolla.

The key to their success on that occasion was the spread of scorers, even if Aaron Dunphy lead the way with 3-4. They had ten different players on the scoresheet, and that has always been their strength, the depth of their panel.

For Camross, they were always in control last time out against Ballinakill Gaels without overly extending themselves, and there is so much room for improvement from them. Zane Keenan missed a handful of frees, Dean Delaney is capable of a lot more, and they have the ability to play with a lot more urgency.

The question marks over them will be in the full-back line, where they lack a bit of physicality, although it remains to be seen if Borris-Kilcotton are the side to take advantage of that.

They are strong across the half back line, where Gearoid Burke is a commanding presence, but they will need man-markers to keep PJ Scully and Aaron Dunphy under wraps, so Dwane Palmer could be drafted back into defence from the forward line.

They really do need Keenan back to something approaching his best form, and maybe a move out to midfield might help, as the more he gets on the ball the more chances he has to influence the game.

The long layoff between games could count against Borris-Kilcotton, but they were so impressive last time out it’s hard to back against them here, even if Camross are a formidable outfit.

If the weather is good and the game is allowed to flow, this could be a classic, but we’ll back the champions to eke out the win.

Verdict: Borris-Kilcotton

-----------------

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Sunday, September 10

Throw In: 3.30pm

Referee: John Lalor (Shanahoe)

Odds: Borris-Kilcotton 4/7, Draw 9/1, Camross 13/8 (Paddy Power)

Weather: 10 degrees, 50% rain, 25 km/h wind

Top Scorers - Borris-Kilcotton: Aaron Dunphy 3-7, PJ Scully 0-15 (0-11 frees), Stephen Campion 1-1.

Camross: Zane Keenan 0-28 (0-22 frees, 0-1 65), Ciaran Collier 1-7, Mark Dowling 2-2.