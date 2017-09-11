Ziggy's stardust sees him top Laois SHC scoring charts after semi-finals
Zane Keenan is top of the scoring charts so far.
Camross attacker Zane Keenan has moved into the top position on the Laois SHC scoring charts, as his haul of 1-9 sees him four points ahead of Willie Hyland.
Ross King had been the leading scoring until the weekend's games, but Keenan's high-scoring display in shooting down Borris-Kilcotton has seen him jump to the head of the cue. There is some solace for Willie Hyland, however, as he is now the leading scoring from play in the competition, in what has been a very impressive season from him so far.
OVERALL TOP SCORERS
40 Points
Zane Keenan (Camross) 1-37 (1-0 pen, 0-27 frees, 0-2 65s)
36 Points
Willie Hyland (Clough-Ballacolla) 1-33 (0-17 frees, 0-1 sideline cut)
31 Points
Eoin Reilly (Abbeyleix) 1-28 (0-25 frees)
29 Points
Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill) 0-29 (0-21 frees)
26 Points
Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill Gaels) 0-26 (0-18 frees, 0-1 65)
22 Points
PJ Scully (Borris-Kilcotton) 0-22 (0-17 frees)
18 Points
Aaron Bergin (Portlaoise) 1-15 (1-0 pen, 0-10 frees)
TOP SCORERS FROM PLAY
18 Points
Willie Hyland (Clough-Ballacolla) 1-15
16 Points
Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla) 3-7
Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton) 3-7
15 Points
Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill) 2-9
13 Points
Brendan Reddin (Castletown) 3-4
