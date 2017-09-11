Ziggy's stardust sees him top Laois SHC scoring charts after semi-finals

Camross attacker Zane Keenan has moved into the top position on the Laois SHC scoring charts, as his haul of 1-9 sees him four points ahead of Willie Hyland.

Ross King had been the leading scoring until the weekend's games, but Keenan's high-scoring display in shooting down Borris-Kilcotton has seen him jump to the head of the cue. There is some solace for Willie Hyland, however, as he is now the leading scoring from play in the competition, in what has been a very impressive season from him so far.

OVERALL TOP SCORERS



40 Points

Zane Keenan (Camross) 1-37 (1-0 pen, 0-27 frees, 0-2 65s)

36 Points

Willie Hyland (Clough-Ballacolla) 1-33 (0-17 frees, 0-1 sideline cut)

31 Points

Eoin Reilly (Abbeyleix) 1-28 (0-25 frees)

29 Points

Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill) 0-29 (0-21 frees)

26 Points

Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill Gaels) 0-26 (0-18 frees, 0-1 65)

22 Points

PJ Scully (Borris-Kilcotton) 0-22 (0-17 frees)

18 Points

Aaron Bergin (Portlaoise) 1-15 (1-0 pen, 0-10 frees)

TOP SCORERS FROM PLAY

18 Points

Willie Hyland (Clough-Ballacolla) 1-15

16 Points

Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla) 3-7

Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton) 3-7

15 Points

Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill) 2-9

13 Points

Brendan Reddin (Castletown) 3-4