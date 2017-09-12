O'Connor is Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month for August

The results are in for our Sports Star of the Month award for August, and Timahoe's Ruairi O'Connor has topped the poll.

The Timahoe attacker was nominated after an incredible display against Courtwood in the Laois IFC, as he scored 5-8 to lead a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for his side. In a closely fought vote, O'Connor pipped the Laois U-14 hurling team to the honour, with Claire Melia and Maeve Phelan, the St Abban's AC Ladies Team, Alison Miller and Aaron Dunphy also nominated.

O'Connor and his Timahoe team mates are back in action this weekend, as they take on Emo in the IFC semi-final.