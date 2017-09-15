LAOIS SFC PREVIEW - Arles-Killeen hoping for third time lucky as they meet Portarlington again

The third meeting of these teams this year after they drew in Round 1, and if they can keep serving up entertainment like they have done so far then this should be the game of the weekend.

Portarlington have been really nice to watch so far, playing an attractive brand of football and, at times, they are lax enough in defence to keep you on the edge of your seat. Arles-Killeen, meanwhile, don't seem as comfortable as they have done in the past, but are still a dangerous team.

For both teams, their strengths lie in attack, and it's no surprise that three of the top scorers in the competition are on show here - Jason Enright and Donie Kingston for Arles-Killeen, and Colm Murphy for Portarlington. Because of that, we're hopeful of a bit of a shoot out here, if all players maintain their form and fitness.

Arles-Killeen have looked a step below where we are used to seeing them, and will have to get another 10 or 20 per cent out of themselves if they want to make a serious impression on the championship.

We were unconvinced by Portarlington before the start of the championship, but they haven't given us much reason to doubt them so far after some impressive performances.

Meeting the same team three times is far from ideal, but if they keep playing the way they have done, then there is no reason to doubt themselves.

Verdict: Portarlington

-----------------

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, September 16

Venue: O'Moore Park

Throw In: 6pm

Referee: John Flynn (The Rock)

Odds: Arles-Killeen 4/7, Draw 7/1, Portarlington 7/4 (Paddy Power)

Weather: 10 degrees, 50% rain, 10 km/h wind

Top Scorers - Portarlington: Colm Murphy 4-13 (0-6 frees), Jason Moore 1-6, David Murphy 0-8.

Arles-Killeen: Jason Enright 3-16 (1-0 pen, 0-5 frees), Donie Kingston 1-20 (0-8 frees), Paul Kingston 2-4.