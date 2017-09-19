Munnelly tops the scoring charts after dramatic weekend of SFC action

Ross Munnelly's haul of 1-8 to keep Arles-Kilcruise in the Laois SFC has seen him move to the top of the scoring charts after the latest round of games in the county.

The Laois legend has now scored 3-25 across his club's four games in the SFC this year, giving him an average of 8.5 points per game, as he shows no signs of slowing down. He is followed on the list by two fellow parishioners, as Jason Enright is second with a total of 3-21, and Donie Kingston, who has scored 1-24.

Colm Murphy from Portarlington is level on the overall list with Donie Kingston, having scored 4-15, but he is the competition's leading scorer from play with 4-7. The second man on that list may come as a bit of surprise, with Brendan Hickey from St Joseph's registering 4-5 across four games.

The full lists are below.

TOP SCORERS - OVERALL

34 Points

Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 3-25 (2-0 pen, 0-12 frees)

30 Points

Jason Enright (Arles-Killeen) 3-21 (1-0 pen, 0-9 frees)

27 Points

Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 1-24 (0-11 frees)

Colm Murphy (Portarlington) 4-15 (0-8 frees)

24 Points

Cormac Murphy (Crettyard Gaels) 1-21 (0-12 frees, 0-3 45s)

Niall Mullen (Mountmellick Gaels) 0-24 (0-16 frees)

22 Points

David Aston (Killeshin) 0-22 (0-19 frees)

18 Points

Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise) 3-9 (1-0 pen, 0-3 frees, 0-1 45)

17 Points

Stephen O'Leary (O'Dempsey's) 1-14 (0-7 frees)

Brendan Hickey (St Joseph's) 4-5

TOP SCORERS - FROM PLAY

19 Points

Colm Murphy (Portarlington) 4-7

17 Points

Brendan Hickey (St Joseph's) 4-5

16 Points

Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-13

Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 1-13

15 Points

Jason Enright (Arles-Killeen) 2-9

13 Points

Eoin Lowry (Killeshin) 3-4

David Murphy (Portarlington) 1-10

11 Points

Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise) 2-5

Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 2-5

Cathail Dunne (Ballylinan) 1-8