Munnelly tops the scoring charts after dramatic weekend of SFC action
Ross Munnelly in action against Stradbally.
Ross Munnelly's haul of 1-8 to keep Arles-Kilcruise in the Laois SFC has seen him move to the top of the scoring charts after the latest round of games in the county.
The Laois legend has now scored 3-25 across his club's four games in the SFC this year, giving him an average of 8.5 points per game, as he shows no signs of slowing down. He is followed on the list by two fellow parishioners, as Jason Enright is second with a total of 3-21, and Donie Kingston, who has scored 1-24.
Colm Murphy from Portarlington is level on the overall list with Donie Kingston, having scored 4-15, but he is the competition's leading scorer from play with 4-7. The second man on that list may come as a bit of surprise, with Brendan Hickey from St Joseph's registering 4-5 across four games.
The full lists are below.
TOP SCORERS - OVERALL
34 Points
Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 3-25 (2-0 pen, 0-12 frees)
30 Points
Jason Enright (Arles-Killeen) 3-21 (1-0 pen, 0-9 frees)
27 Points
Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 1-24 (0-11 frees)
Colm Murphy (Portarlington) 4-15 (0-8 frees)
24 Points
Cormac Murphy (Crettyard Gaels) 1-21 (0-12 frees, 0-3 45s)
Niall Mullen (Mountmellick Gaels) 0-24 (0-16 frees)
22 Points
David Aston (Killeshin) 0-22 (0-19 frees)
18 Points
Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise) 3-9 (1-0 pen, 0-3 frees, 0-1 45)
17 Points
Stephen O'Leary (O'Dempsey's) 1-14 (0-7 frees)
Brendan Hickey (St Joseph's) 4-5
TOP SCORERS - FROM PLAY
19 Points
Colm Murphy (Portarlington) 4-7
17 Points
Brendan Hickey (St Joseph's) 4-5
16 Points
Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-13
Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 1-13
15 Points
Jason Enright (Arles-Killeen) 2-9
13 Points
Eoin Lowry (Killeshin) 3-4
David Murphy (Portarlington) 1-10
11 Points
Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise) 2-5
Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 2-5
Cathail Dunne (Ballylinan) 1-8
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on