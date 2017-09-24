Laois marathon runners to host Comedy Night fundraiser in Kavanagh's for Spinal Injuries Ireland

Next month seven Laois athletes will compete marathon events in Amsterdam and Dublin in aid of Spinal Injuries Ireland.

In Amsterdam, St Michael's AC Monica Corcoran and John Corcoran compete, along with James Hamm and Cyril Cuddy of Portlaoise AC.

A week later Portlaoise AC members Joe Breen, Mary Flynn and Aengus Burke will compete in Dublin.

In conjunction they are hosting a comedy night in Kavanagh's of Portlaoise on Thursday 5th of October featuring Fred Cooke and Michael Downey, hosted by the great Laois comedian Mark Doheny. Tickets cost €12 with non-attendance tickets at €5.

Alternatively each athlete has sponsorship cards or you can make an on line donations see Portlaoise AC Facebook page for the link.

