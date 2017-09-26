LAOIS SHC - Willie Hyland finishes top of the scoring charts after county final heroics

After an incredible haul of 0-15 in the Laois SHC final, Willie Hyland finished top of the scoring charts for the 2017 season.

Hyland was both the top scorer overall, as well as the top scorer from play, after finishing the competition with an average of just over ten points per game.

Zane Keenan had been leading the way before the final, and hit 0-6 in the decider, but that wasn't enough to stop the Clough-Ballacolla man from overtaking him.

The full list of top scorers is below.



51 Points

Willie Hyland (Clough-Ballacolla) 1-48 (0-26 frees, 0-2 sideline cuts)

46 Points

Zane Keenan 1-43 (1-0 pen, 0-30 frees, 0-2 65s, 0-1 sideline cut)

31 Points

Eoin Reilly (Abbeyleix) 1-28 (0-25 frees)

29 Points

Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill) 0-29 (0-21 frees)

26 Points

Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill Gaels) 0-26 (0-18 frees, 0-1 65)

22 Points

PJ Scully (Borris-Kilcotton) 0-22 (0-17 frees)

18 Points

Aaron Bergin (Portlaoise) 1-15 (1-0 pen, 0-10 frees)