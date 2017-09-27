Last surviving member of the Laois hurling team of 1949 passes

The death has taken place of Paddy McCormack from Rathdowney, the last surviving member of the 1949 Laois hurling team who played Tipperary in the All Ireland hurling final of that year.

Mr McCormack died at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Wednesday, September 27 in his 96th year.

He is survived by his wife Mary, family Eileen, Breda (Delia), Jim, Phil, Pat, Angela and Ann, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Kilcoran, Rathdowney this Thursday evening from 4pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Friday evening at 6pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Holy Trinity Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Bealady cemetery.

Paddy was the last surviving member of the Laois hurling team which played Tipperary in the All-Ireland hurling final of September 1949. Tipperary won the title on that occasion, on a scoreline of 3-11 to 0-3. To date it has been Laois' last appearance in an All-Ireland hurling final.

Paddy worked for 40 years in Donaghmore Creamery.