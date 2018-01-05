Laois hurling champs turn to Offaly GAA legend as new coach

He was always going to be hard act to follow, but Camross have pulled off something of a coup by appointing Danny Owens as their new senior manager to replace Arien Delaney.

Owens spearheaded Kilcormac-Killoughey's breakthrough in Offaly back in 2012, which resulted in a first-ever Leinster Club SHC title, when they defeated Oulart The Ballagh by 1-12 to 0-11.

He won three-in-a-row with Kilcormac Killoughey in Offaly between 2012 anf 2014, guiding them back to the Leinster final in 2014, where they lost to Ballyhale Shamrocks by four points.

He replaces Arien Delaney after he had done five years in the role, winning the Laois SHC title in his first and last years at the helm.

Owens is a former student of Clonaslee Vocational School. During his career Owens won two All-Ireland medals, five Leinster medals and one National Hurling League medal.

He has a tough year to follow up on, after Camross won the Palmer Cup, Division 1 of the League, and the SHC title in 2017.

