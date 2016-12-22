A beast of a band onstage

A beast of a band will have the crowd howling for more at Kavanagh’s this week, when Panic Animal take to the stage.

When they’re not carving out a name as one of Ireland's greatest wedding band sensations, Panic Animal are entertaining the crowds at pubs and clubs across the country, with a huge emphasis on creating a party atmosphere and keeping the dance floor full.

The fantastic lead female vocalist, accompanied by a range of live instruments, offers a fantastic range to their ensemble allowing the band to cover songs which most bands are unable to reach, ranging from all your classic rock and pop to today’s hits.

Included on a typical playlist are such favourites from such legends as KT Tunstall, U2, AC/DC, Bruno Mars, Rhianna, The Black Keys, The Beatles, ZZ Top, George Harrison, The Kinks, The Rolling Stones, Thin Lizzy, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, and many more.

Panic Animal will play Kavanaghs in Portlaoise, on Thursday, December 22, with the show set to start at 9pm.

Also playing at Kavanaghs this week are The Jury, who will be taking to the stage at 9pm this Friday, December 23.

Kavanaghs is also hosting St Stephen's Night fun, with Presidents of Jam set to play at 7pm next Monday, December 26.

For more of what's happening locally, visit the venue website at www.kavanaghsportlaoise.com.