Early bird gets BARE

Early bird tickets are now available for the BARE in the Woods 2017 music festival, returning once more to the Garryhinch Woods in Portarlington.

Ireland’s fastest growing boutique festival BARE in the Woods is set to expand next year, evolving into a three-day event, bursting at the seams with new features at one of this country’s most amazing festival sites.

BARE in the Woods established itself in 2016 with a sold out festival at Garryhinch Woods, with headliners The Sugarhill Gang delivering one of the performances of the summer.

BARE 17 will bring some amazing international acts, the best of Irish music, DJs, comedy and spoken word, incorporating art installations alongside a new games arena, a sports space and an artisan food village.

Festival goers have been wowed by the bespoke festival site at Garryhinch Woods, which includes a purpose stage built using locally sourced timber and a full-size Crannog that housed the Spoken Word Stage in 2016.

The site also features a party island on a lake and chill out spots hidden amongst the trees.

Peter Dunne, BARE promoter, said: “The festival has doubled in size every year, so obviously we are doing something right.”

BARE in the Woods has also teamed up with Mobstar – the first mobile platform for global talent – to offer Irish musicians and artists a chance to play at BARE in the Woods 2017.

The acts upload a video to the BARE in the Woods category through the MobStar app, which in turn are reviewed and the selected acts will then play at various BARE events throughout 2017.

Early bird tickets are on sale now at €100 for a three-day camping ticket, before rising to €150 thereafter.

Day tickets will also be on sale for Saturday and Sunday at an early bird price of €40. See www.bare.ticketleap.com