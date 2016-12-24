Over €120,000 funding for arts in County Laois

The Arts Council has announced funding of €121,660 for Laois in 2017, with the Dunamaise Arts Centre and the Association of Irish Stage Technicians awarded funding by the arts agency.

The Dunamaise will receive €117,000, a valuable boost to this important arts resource for Portlaoise and the rest of Laois.

The centre hosts a programme of touring multi-disciplinary events and curates a visual arts programme of exhibitions.

It also manages a programme of arts engagement with the community.

Meanwhile, the Association of Irish Stage Technicians will receive €4,660. The association is a resource and training organisation for the stage technician industry within Ireland.

It offers a range of services to its members, including training and education, and acts as a forum for discussion and information sharing.

The announcement forms part of the Arts Council’s planned investment of €65.1 million for 2017, which will see people across Ireland engage with the arts in exciting and innovative ways. The investment represents an increase of €5 million, or 8.6%, on the 2016 amount.

Arts Council director Orlaith McBride said: “In our investment approach, we have focused in particular on broadening the reach of the arts in Ireland.

“We will work with a range of partners, in local, community, educational, youth and other settings, to ensure that people experience the best of the arts over the next 12 months,” she said.

Local authorities, individual artists, particularly emerging artists, work for children and young people, local authorities and community-based arts practices are a particular focus of the Arts Council’s strategy, ‘Making Great Art Work’ and have therefore received significant increases in investment.