Barnashrone National school to show off their talent in Portlaoise

Barnashrone NS will perform their Christmas extravaganza for one night only this week at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

This event is not to be missed and will be fun for all the family, featuring a Nativity play ‘Whoops-a-Daisy Angel’, music and some ‘Panto Pandemonium’.

The concert takes place tonight, Tuesday, December 20, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced €15/€10, with a family of four ticket available for €40.

Contact the box office.