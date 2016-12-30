See the world through the eyes of Brendan Grace

It's a funny old world when seen through the eyes of Brendan Grace, and local audiences will get to see just how funny that vision is when the rotund Irish funnyman brings his show to the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel this January.

With a keen eye for the absurdities of Irish life, this much-loved star of the stage and screen will have audiences rolling in the aisles, as he portrays a host of comedy characters.

The sanctimonious priest who knows more than he's telling: ''Blessed is he who gets married in the nick of time.”

The father of the bride makes a speech at his daughter’s wedding: ''She could have married someone with money; she could have married someone who was working.She could have married someone who wasn't working… but was willing to work.''

Then there's the schoolboy with the unspeakable personal habits and a fine line in sympathy pleas.

Brendan Grace is all of these and more.

Each cockeyed portrait he paints has a ring of truth that brings audiences to the point of apoplexy.

Brendan's material owes more to the best of the traditional stand-up-comics than it does to modern alternative humour and his show is very much a show for all the family.

There is a sincerity about his act that endears audiences to him, and his off-stage persona is very much a man of the people as he makes himself available after each show for a photo and a meet and greet.

‘It’s a Funny Old World’ with Brendan Grace comes to the stage of the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel on Sunday, January 1.

Tickets are available at the hotel reception, telephone 05786 78588, and Ticketmaster.ie.

The performance in Portlaoise is just the start of Brendan's comedy tour in 2017, with the show going on to a host of venues around the country.