Legendary sounds of The Fureys

Legends of Irish music and song The Fureys will be taking to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Friday, January 13.

The Fureys have been entertaining audiences worldwide for 38 years, audiences that have included former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Former Irish President Mary McAleese and the late Pope John Paul while Tony Blair has publicly stated his favourite peace song of all time is the Fureys’ Green Fields of France. Recently Ireland President Michael D Higgins attended their concert in Dublin’s National Concert Hall.

The band was formed in 1978 literally by accident. George, Paul and Davey were playing in Denmark with their own band called the Buskers and Eddie and Finbar, while touring in Germany were involved in a road accident.

When George and Paul got news of the accident they immediately travelled to Germany to be with their brothers. They then decided that they should all be playing together and this was the start of the Fureys.

The Fureys are responsible for some of the most stirring music ever to capture the public imagination. Their folk based music has received standing ovations in some of the biggest concert halls of the world and they credit their musical ability to their parents, Ted and Nora, who were well known musicians themselves.

They encouraged their sons to play music from a very early age and there was live traditional music in their house almost nightly.

Renowned for their hit songs ‘I will love you’, ‘When you were sweet 16’, ‘The Green fields of France’, ‘The old man’, ‘Red rose café’, ‘From Clare to here’, ‘Her father didn’t like me anyway’, ‘Leaving Nancy’, and ‘Steal away’, plus many more, their emotive songs stir many emotions….tears and laughter, sadness and joy.

The band take to the stage at 8pm this Friday, call the Dunamaise on 057 866 3355 for tickets.