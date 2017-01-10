Eddie the Eagle truly soars on the big screen

A true-life tale of underdog glory is this week’s big screen offering at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, when the British film ‘Eddie the Eagle’ screens today.

The film is inspired by the true story of unlikely British ski jumper, Michael ‘Eddie’ Edwards, whose determination to take part in the winter Olympics sees him defying all the odds, and all common sense, to prove everyone else wrong.

The bespectacled loveable underdog is supported by his grumpy, reluctant mentor and together they bring this humorous, crowd-pleasing story of inspiration to the big screen.

This is a feel-good tale to melt away the winter chills this January.

Starring Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman, and Christopher Walken, 'Eddie the Eagle' was directed by Dexter Fletcher, and has been described by The Guardian as a “classy, comic tale of a true-life sporting underdog”.

The film screens today, Tuesday, January 10, at 11am.

Tickets are pricsed, €6/€5 , and this includes tea or coffee after the film.