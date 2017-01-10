Experience a Praxis of The Mind at The Gallery

The Gallery at Mountmellick Library is delighted to hold the exhibition ‘A Praxis of The Mind’ by Inguna Mainule for the month of January.

The artist is currently studying Fine Art in DIT but draws her inspiration from County Laois where she lives and works.

The works are in a wide range of media focusing mainly on colour and texture. The exhibition has been available to view since last Wednesday January 8 and all are welcome to come along and sample her work.