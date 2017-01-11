Poignancy of mental health film

The Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise,Co Laois will hold a special screening of ‘Infinitely Polar Bear’ on Wednesday, January 11, at 8pm as part of See Change’s national cinema tour.

See Change, the national stigma reduction partnership, is teaming up with the First Fortnight festival to launch the cinema tour to help end the stigma and discrimination of mental health issues this January.

Infinitely Polar Bear is the critically acclaimed film set in Boston in the late '70s. For her debut feature writer/director Maya Forbes draws on personal experience of being raised by a father with bipolar disorder, to craft a poignant and humorous film with an important message.

People can visit www.dunamaise.ie for tickets or call the box office on 057 866 3355.