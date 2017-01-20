Panto magic in Portlaoise

Portlaoise Pantomime Group present their 33rd annual production ‘Aladdin’ in the Dunamaise Arts Centre from January 21-28 inclusive.

This year's production will feature the usual little twists and turns here and there, with a visit or two to some eerie and scary places, foreign parts and even with some animal encounters, some strange characters and also some happy places, with a few surprises along the way.

As in previous years with their reputation for hugely entertaining productions of song, dance, comedy and laughter for all ages, this year should be no exception.

Among the main cast, Aladdin is played by Patrick Raimi, Princess Jasmine is Ciara Finlay, Sultan Pepper is Noel Tuohy, Lady Googoo is Lynda Byrne, Hokay is Rory Chadwick, Kokay is Charlene Ireland Duff, Widow Twankey is Damian Halpin, Hoozee is Christy Bannon, Abanazar is played by Joan White, Michelle is Ciara Dollard, and Obamarama is Sophie Corder.

The production also features a superb chorus, with senior and junior dancers all contributing in no small way to the continuity of the actions.

The director is Paul Norton, with musical director, Niall Mulpeter, and choreographer Paula Byrne.

There will also be matinee shows at 2.30pm on Saturday 21/28 and Sunday 22.

Tickets are now available and early booking is advised as this event sells out fast.