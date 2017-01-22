Midlands musicians have a chance to win bursary

Applications are now being sought from young singers and musicians from the Midlands who are pursuing a career in professional performance in the classical field for the 2017 Trench Award.

In its fourth year, The Trench Award aims to assist a young singer or musician develop their professional career through further study at home or abroad.

The bursary will be awarded to a student attending, or having been offered a confirmed place at a university/music college or another accredited specialist music establishment undertaking classical music studies, either instrumental or vocal, in pursuit of a career in professional performance.

In 2017, the Trench Award will form part of the inaugural Birr Festival of Music & Voice.

Six finalists will be invited to perform a 15 minute programme at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Sunday, May 28 2017 when the bursary will be awarded by a prestigious selection panel.

Applicants must be from the Midlands region and under the age of 27 on January 1, 2017.

Application form available from www.birrtheatre.com or by request from TheTrenchAward@gmail.com.