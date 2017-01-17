1916 explored in printmakers' exhibition

A new exhibition of work by the Printmakers Council of Ireland and the UK which explores the 1916 Rising is now running at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

This exhibition, entitled ‘Pushing Boundaries’ marks the first time that the Printmakers Council have exhibited in Ireland.

The title ‘Pushing Boundaries’ recognises that 2016 was a significant year for Ireland as the centenary of the Irish Revolution and the beginnings of a new nation.

This collection of work by members of the Printmakers Council presents the very best of contemporary printmaking practice and features the input of over 50 artists.

It includes film, installation, sound pieces, and artists’ books.

The Printmakers exhibition was launched last week by artist Geraldine O’Reilly, Aosdána, and continues at the Dunamaise Gallery until Saturday 18 February.