Short Shot at funding for Laois filmmakers

There’s a chance for aspiring filmmakers in the Midlands to secure funding for their debut short feature, in the Filmbase/RTÉ New Short Film Programme ‘Short Shots’.

Filmbase and RTÉ are looking for ambitious films and authentic stories that will excite and resonate with audiences.

The culmination of the programme will be the opportunity of producing a short film with a production budget of €10,000 in a stimulative and supportive environment.

To submit your application, or find out more, visit www.filmbase.ie