An extra little friend for Snow White

Bosco will make a welcome visit to the Birr Theatre & Arts Centre this Saturday, January 21, in Snow White and Bosco.

Entertaining children and adults for over four decades, The Lambert Puppet Theatre is widely recognised as the premier touring puppet theatre company in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

From its earliest beginning the Lambert family has been involved with RTE TV, working the hugely popular series Wanderly Wagon.

Paula Lambert was the voice of Bosco on TV for seventeen years and indeed Bosco is still a firm favourite with the younger children and will make a nostalgic appearance in the opening part of this show.

This is a beautifully produced show with large puppets and colourful sets and is suitable for up to ten years of age.

The show starts at 2pm and tickets are €11 .