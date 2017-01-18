Workshop on printmaking at the Dunamaise

A printmaking workshop will run at the Dunamaise Arts Centre for the next five week, taking its inspiration from the Printmakers Exhibition.

Suitable for teenagers and adults, Caroline Conway will take participants through the current exhibition, the development of printing techniques over time and help them produce an editioned lino-cut print in two or colours, designed with the student’s personal narrative.

Caroline Conway is a visual artist whose practice extends from printmaking to large scale low relief pieces to real time animations and video.

This workshop is suitable for beginner-printers, but this class is also of value to art students wishing to use this medium at exam level.

The workshops begin this Thursday, January 19, from 7pm to 9pm, and continue every Thursday until February 16.

The cost is €100 for all five weeks.

Contact the Dunamaise box office to secure a place, by calling 057 86 63355, or email: boxoffice@dunamaise.ie.