Raheen Panto is coming to Heywood

Raheen Panto group will stage their 30th Anniversary pantomime “Little Red Riding Hood” in Heywood Community School Gym this year from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28 nightly at 8pm and on Sunday, January 29 with a Matinee at 3pm.

This is made possible by kind permission of the Board of Management and Principal Mr. Philip Bowe.

The Group have been performing their annual Panto at the James Fintan Lalor Hall since 1984, but the hall is closed temporarily for essential maintenance.

Excitement is at fever pitch in Raheen as the Group put the finishing touches to this year’s production.

Producer/Director John Hosey says it is all down to an abundance of local talent which has graced the stage in Raheen year after year.

A testament to this fact is the number of the present and recent cast and chorus members currently studying Music and Theatre Studies at Third Level.

This year’s production “Little Red riding Hood” follows the tried and trusted formula of comedy, colour, music, song and dance.

The role of Little Red Riding Hood is being played by Colette Fennell who is taking on her first lead role having played many supporting roles in recent years.

The part of Granny Grewsome or “The Dame” is being played by Aaron Sheil.

The role of Boy Blue, her son is being played by Eoin O Sullivan and alongside him is Bo Peep which is being played by Eva Wullich.

Lord Trumpaloompa, a somewhat familiar character is being played by Garry Tucker who has come all the way from Australia to play the part.

No panto would be complete without its “Comics” and the respective roles of Slap and Tickle are being played by Caoimhe O'Keeffe and Anthony Dunne.

The part of Simon is played by David McEvoy who makes his debut this year and the role of Baskerville, the dreaded Wolf is being played by Ben Barrett who takes on his second major role.

Clare Coffey is taking on the role of Tyranny the Troll Queen and the Good fairy Gwendolyn is being played by Kathleen Sinnott. No town would be complete without the Town Crier and Eoin Hosey takes on this role. Bo Peep’s wandering sheep are played by Brendan Walsh and Aaron Phelan while the Village lads Buff, Billy Dazzler and Damo are played by Gavin Dent, Brendan Walsh, Don Sinnott and Aaron Phelan.

The Village girls, Sandy and Mandy are being played by Niamh Hosey and Niamh O'Sullivan, while the Village children are being played by Natasha Dunne, Aisling Tunney, Frankie Ward and Emma Dunne.

The role of the Narrators is being played by Abbey Harding, Niamh Hosey and Niamh O Sullivan.

The talented Cast is complimented by a lively and energetic chorus who punctuate each scene with colourful dance routines and catchy familiar songs. The members of the Chorus are Lottie O' Toole, Shona Phelan, Niamh McDonald, and Aisling Tunney, Leona Stynes, Abbey Harding, Amy Kirk, Natasha Dunne, Niamh O Sullivan, Emily Goode, Niamh Tunney, Kaja McDonald, Sarah O'Connor, Catherine Butler, Emma Dunne, Leah Clerkin. Frankie Ward, and Roisin Fitzpatrick.

No Pantomime would take place without a dedicated production team and along with Producer /Director John Hosey are Tanya Grant in charge of Choreography, Lar Scully Lighting, Eugene Delaney props and Stage Manager, Stage assistant David Kelly, Costumes Teresa McEvoy,Mary Murphy,Bernadette Murphy, Nicola Phelan,Artist Amy O'Carroll, Make up Nicola Phelan and her team, Sound Kevin Hosey, Musical Director John Hosey and the Orchestra, Ian Whelan, and Darragh Hosey. .