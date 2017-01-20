Junior town band on the way for Portarlington

Pat Donegan is doing powerful work to put together a junior band for Portarlington and surrounding areas.

He is inviting boys and girls aged nine years and older to join. Instruments provided, which include flutes, clarinets, trumpets, trombones, saxophones, drums and percussion and low brass.

Parents can contact Pat at 083 8570428 for more details. He will be only too delighted to give you all the details.

Also if you would like to give some of your time to help it would be greatly appreciated.