Explore your talents with new theatre group

A new theatre and performance group is being formed in Portlaoise and everyone with a passion for performing is invited to apply.

The Kiki Theatre and Performance Group will be a non-profit theatre group that will aim to provide and perform productions of a high standard.

The group when established will aim to always raise the game and try new challenging shows and projects.

The organisers are looking for people of all ages and abilities to play active roles in creating this new venture.

Anyone interested in gaining some experience in live performance, street theatre, theatre, festivals, backstage, scenic design and creation, prop building, stage management, costume, lighting, special effects, public relations and marketing, and are willing to give up a few hours a week, are invited to join the group on this journey.

An introduction evening was held last week in Treo Nua, but anyone interested should contact John on 085 1696575. Email kikitheatregroup@gmail.com.