Heidi Higgins delights with wonderfully chic but fun new spring summer range

Spring and summer vibrancy oozes from the colourful new Spring-Summer 2017 range just released by Portlaoise fashion designer Heidi Higgins.

Spring Summer 17 collection is now on the rails of several exclusive boutiques across the country – and available at her flagship Studio & Boutique at 42 Grattan Street, Portlaoise.

Striking colours abound in the new collection from the delightfull Oceane Raspberry Blush to the sumptous Alysha Candy Droplets. Pink, blue, yellow, green blend with classic whites to deliver a wonderfully fun and stylish chic from Heidi.

The award winning designer Heidi Higgins graduated from NCAD in 2008. Just under one year later she proudly introduced her own label to the Irish market in May 2009.

Heidi says she presents a chic & contemporary label that is sensitive to emerging trends, designing luxurious timeless pieces for the modern woman. Heidi’s deftful tailoring techniques paired with canny detailing identify with current catwalks while always retaining her unique aesthetic.

Heidi’s design approach is to start with basic shapes, introducing new elements of style, ensuring that shape and fit exude femininity while adding a signature splash of colour in luxurious fabrics.

The entire range can be viewed on www.heidihiggins.com or in the Heidi Higgins shop on Grattan Street in Portlaoise.