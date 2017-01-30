Midlands quartet to play Portlaoise for cancer research charity

Midlands quartet Con Spirito will perform some classical and contemporary music in aid of the Caroline Foundation this Friday, February 4, at 2pm in The Kyle Centre, Portlaoise.

The performance is just one event taking place across the country this weekend, to mark World Cancer Day. The money raised will go to The Caroline Foundation.

The Caroline Foundation was established in 2013 after 35-year-old Caroline Dwyer-Hickey died following a nine year battle with cancer.

The Foundation hopes that this grass roots endeavour, Give Us A Song!, will extend to every part of the country. Some singers will busk on the street while others will perform in the warmer confines of their work, church, school or pub.

There’ll be concerts in local halls and GAA clubs, and there’ll be lots of sing-songs at home too.

During their recital, gig, concert or sing-along, people are being asked to raise funds for the Caroline Foundation for Cancer Research.

For more, see www.thecarolinefoundation.com