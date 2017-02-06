Laois talent part of Irish Midlands Youth Orchestra

Rehearsals are well under way as the Irish Midlands Youth Orchestra prepare for their trip to the 22nd Festival of Youth Orchestras, which takes place at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, on Saturday, February 11.

A number of young Laois musicians are members of the orchestra, which is a well-established group of musicians aged between 12 and 21, from all over the Midlands.

As one of the eight orchestras invited to perform on the day, they have prepared an innovative programme which includes Franz Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony, 1st Movement, Libertango by tango composer Astor Piazzolla and a premier of a new composition from Elliot Murphy. The orchestra will be lead by musical director and conductor, Matt Rafter.

This annual showcase of the very best in Irish Youth Orchestras from around the country, is a unique opportunity to see over 400 talented young players from around Ireland perform classical works and arrangements for youth orchestra in a variety of styles.

The Festival of Youth Orchestras was one of the first activities to be undertaken by the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras on its formation in 1994.