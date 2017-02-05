Music Generation Laois at national music launch

Five young musicians from Music Generation Laois travelled to the Department of Education and Skills in Dublin, where they joined U2’s Adam Clayton and Minister Richard Bruton, TD, to mark the announcement of the next phase of Ireland’s national music education programme.

The five young musicians – Tara Sagay (14), from Portarlington; Róisín Cunningham (15), from the Pike of Rushall; Theo Adams (9), from Stradbally; and twins Samanta and Alex Danne (9), from Portlaoise – were accompanied by tutor Anthony Flannery and Music Generation Laois coordinator Rosa Flannery at this significant national occasion.

Each of the five young musicians that travelled to Dublin for this announcement had an opportunity to share their creativity and their Music Generation journey .

As Young Ambassadors for the programme, Tara, Róisín, Theo, Samanta and Alex represented the rich and diverse music-making of so many people involved with Music Generation in Laois.