Parker's wit fuels The Whistling Girl

The acclaimed Irish duo of jazz singer and actress Honor Heffernan and composer/ keyboard player Trevor Knight proudly present their new cabaret/speakeasy-style show The Whistling Girl.

The show is built around the musical settings of the poetry of the great American wit, civil rights activist and author Dorothy Parker.

Expect to encounter an evening with a darkly theatrical atmosphere in which Parker’s droll and sometimes heart-rending lyrics are transported into the 21st through newly composed songs and music.

The duo are supported by a band of top Irish musicians Ed Deane, guitar, Garvan Gallagher, bass and Tom Jamieson on drums.

The Whistling Girl comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Saturday, February 11, at 8pm.

Ttickets are available now priced €20/€18.