Master of tribute bands

Exit light and enter night in Portlaoise this weekend, when Whiplash, Ireland's premier Metallica tribute, return to Kavanaghs this Friday, February 10.

Hailing from Galway, Whiplash started in the late 1990s with a big passion for Metallica's music and spent many years in the 2000s gigging around their home town.

Since then Whiplash have toured extensively around Ireland performing high intensity and professional Metallica shows.

The band comprises Martyn Weesjes on vocals and rhythm guitar, John Cullen on lead guitar, Mad Maud on bass, and Brendan Kenny on drums.

So get ready for two hours of a Metallica show this weekend, to include classics like Master of Puppets, Enter Sandman, One, Fade to Black, Fuel and Seek and Destroy.

These are just a few of the heavy metal masterpieces set to electrify the crowd when Whiplash take to the stage of Kavanaghs.

This is a great opportunity to hear the music of Metallica played the way it should be played and with the live vibe and sound that Metallica are known for.

So prepare for an epic night of Metallica, beer and good craic. Singing and moshing is highly advised.

The show kicks off at 9pm this Friday, and tickets are on sale now priced €10.

For more on Whiplash and other bands, visit the venue website at www.kavanaghsportlaoise.com