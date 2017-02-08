British cinema in very rude health I, Daniel Blake at the Dunamaise

It’s grim up north, in this week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre, in the Palme d’Or-winning British film, ‘I, Daniel Blake’.

This is a timely drama by the multi-award winning and critically acclaimed Ken Loach, about an out-of-work Newcastle carpenter's battle to survive after being denied his government health benefits. A powerful film of quiet outrage, that is intensely moving, darkly humorous and deeply heartbreaking.

‘I, Daniel Blake’ screens at the Dunamaise at 8pm tomorrow, Wednesday, February 8. Admission is €7/€5.