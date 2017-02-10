Mountmellick fun at the Macra Panto

Mountmellick Macra presents Sleeping Beauty, a pantomime for all the family to enjoy.

Sleeping Beauty is a classic fairy tale about a beautiful Princess (Annemarie Colgan), an enchanted spinning wheel and a handsome Prince (Tom Connolly) in Mountmellick Macra Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 16, 17 and 18 at 8.15pm, and the last show on Sunday 19 at 7pm.

When a new princess is born, the entire kingdom rejoices.

Two good fairies - Fairy Snow (Joanne Teehan) and Fairy Nuff (Michaela McCarthy) - bestow gifts of magic on the child. But when an evil sorceress named Griselda (Grace Murphy) shows up, she places a curse on the princess Aurora (Annemarie Colgan) - that she will die on her 16th birthday after pricking her finger on a spinning wheel’s spindle. Fairy Snow turns things around by casting a spell that will allow the princess to awake from an ageless sleep with a kiss from her true love.

On her 16th birthday Aurora meets Prince Valliant (Tom Connolly) - and falls in love. Griselda’s horrible prophecy is fulfilled when she tricks Aurora into pricking her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel and she then falls asleep. Realising that the princess had been placed into a deep sleep by the evil Griselda, a quest begins to find her one true love. Dame Goodbody (Gemma Dunphy) discovers that Princess Aurora had already found her true love, so she along with her able assistants Smash (Eoghan O’Neill), Grab (Andrew Dunne) and Tickles (Robert Rowan), they travel on a quest to find the Prince. Come along to find out what happens next.

Tickets are priced at €8 for adults and €5 for children with a special price of €5 on Thursday (for all).

These are available in O’Gorman’s newsagents, or on the door. For all shows please be seated by 8pm from Thursday to Saturday and at 6.45pm on Sunday as seats cannot be guaranteed after this time.

The pantomime is produced and directed by Brian Brady, all our choreography is by Louise Ahern.

Mountmellick Macra thank all of their sponsors particularly their main sponsor Mountmellick Credit Union.