Bitch Falcon soaring into Portlaoise

Up and coming rock band Bitch Falcon will be playing in Kavanaghs of Portlaoise this Saturday, February 11, taking to the stage at 10pm.

Two years on from an initial explosive emergence, the Dublin-based three-piece haven’t so much discovered their voice as relentlessly refined it.

If anything, they relish in sharp declarations, their signature sound always moving forward even when throwing a nod to the past.

The aesthetic is raw, even a touch frenzied, yet the chaos is controlled in a ferocious through line that harnesses the strongest elements of rock, grunge, metal, hardcore and melodic electro-pop.

Through it all, Bitch Falcon make this busy mix sing in a distinctive, once-heard-not-forgotten voice.

There is no cover charge for this Saturday’s gig in Kavanaghs. For more, go to the website www.kavanaghsportlaoise.com.