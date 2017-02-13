Exhibit your playwriting at Birr festival

Aspiring playwrights have a chance to see their work performed before a rapt audience, as the Scripts Ireland’s Playwriting Festival is looking for new works.

Taking place across Birr, Co Offaly from Sunday, July 9, to Sunday, July 16, playwrights both established and emerging are invited to submit original 15-minute plays on the theme, ‘What Next?’ Deadline for submission is Friday, March 31.

Playwrights must be available to be in Birr from Sunday, July 9 to Thursday, July 13, 2017, as well as attend the headline event at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Sunday, July 16, where the plays will be presented as staged readings.

Email to submissions.scripts@gmail.com or by post to Scripts, Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Oxmantown Hall, Birr, Co. Offaly.

For more information, see www.scriptsireland.com.

Scripts is kindly supported by Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Jasango Theatre, Offaly County Council, Arts Council of Ireland, Offaly Local Development Company & Birr Municipal District.