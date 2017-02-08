Farmland walk in Ballacolla this Sunday

Robin and Ann Talbot will host a Farmland Walk on their farm in Ballacolla this Sunday, February 12 at 2pm.

The walk on the Talbots farm is being billed as an opportunity to walk across farmland and hear about its flora, fauna and history.

The walk is approximately 5km and admission is free.

Binoculars, cameras and dogs on a lead are welcome.

The walk will commence at the picnic table on the Durrow Road out of Ballacolla