Make a movie date with Mad Mary this week in the Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise

This week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre is an Irish movie that’s a beautifully crafted coming-of-age-tale, ‘A Date for Mad Mary’.

'Mad' Mary McArdle returns to Drogheda after a short spell in prison.

Back home, everything and everyone has changed. When Mary’s best friend, bride-to-be Charlene, makes her maid of honour but refuses Mary a 'plus one' on the grounds that she probably couldn't find a date, Mary becomes determined to prove her wrong.

A tough and tender story about friendship, first love, and letting go of the glory days, starring Seana Kerslake, Tara Lee, and Charleigh Bailey, and directed by Darren Thornton.

‘A Date for Mad Mary’ screens at the Dunamaise this Wednesday, February 15, at 8pm.

Tickets are available now, priced €7/€5.