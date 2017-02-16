Live music and local DJ at Lethean bar in Portlaoise

There’s a weekend of the best music in town at Lethean in Portlaoise this week, with a live band on Friday followed by a local DJ gearing up the crowd on Saturday night.

First up on Friday, February 17, Radio Nowhere will be playing in the band on Main Street.

Radio Nowhere are a local two-piece Laois band made up of Barry Kelly and Tadgh Kirwan. The energetic acoustic duo cover a wide range of genres including rock, pop and folk from the ‘60s to present.

Radio Nowhere are renowned for getting the crowd on their feet with their upbeat style and set list. They are kicking off in Lethean at 10.30pm, so get in early to get a seat.

Then on Saturday, February 18, local DJ James will be mixing funk, soul, swing and all your favourite foot tapping tunes. The music will be kicking off from 9pm.