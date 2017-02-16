Printmaking for children at the Dunamaise Arts Centre

A printmaking workshop for children will be hosted by Caroline Conway at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

Printmaking is a really accessible art technique for children. Allowing participants to see cause and effect in action, Caroline will teach how to make prints from different surfaces, using patterns and textures from natural and manmade objects, building up colours and designs.

The workshop runs this Saturday, February 18, from 10am to 1pm for ages five to eight, and 2pm to 5pm for ages nine to 13. The cost is €25/€20 and places are limited.