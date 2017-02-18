Laois singers urged to apply for bursary support

Applications are being sought from young singers and musicians from the Midlands pursuing a career in professional performance in the classical field for the 2017 Trench Award.

In its fourth year, The Trench Award aims to assist a young singer or musician develop their professional career through further study at home or abroad.

The bursary will be awarded to a student attending, or having been offered a confirmed place at a university/music college or another accredited specialist music establishment undertaking classical music studies, either instrumental or vocal, in pursuit of a career in professional performance.

In 2017, the Trench Award will form part of the inaugural Birr Festival of Music & Voice. Six finalists will be invited to perform a 15-minute programme at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, on Sunday, May 28, when the bursary will be awarded by a prestigious selection panel.

Applicants must be from the Midlands region and under the age of 27 on January 1 this year.

Director of the Birr Festival of Music & Voice, Maureen de Forge said: ''It is an exciting development to establish this classical music festival for Birr, which will include not only The Trench Award, but also a range of concerts given by international singers and musicians, previous bursary recipients, and see the first performance from The Birr Young Chorale Project.”

For more, visit the website www.birrtheatre.com, or by request from TheTrenchAward@gmail.com. Deadline is Thursday, March 2.