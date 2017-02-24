Rathdowney St Patrick's Day fundraiser Louise Morrissey live in concert

One of the stars of country music will be in Rathdowney next month for a special concert to raise funds for the town's St Patrick's Day Parade.

The Rathowney Events Committee is inviting the public to buy tickets to see Louise Morrissey, who performs live in Rathdowney Golf Club on Sunday March 4.

Tickets are on sale in the Card Stand, Keanes Service Station and the Golf Club. People can also contact Aidan on 089 4459528 or Mary 087 2849268.

This year's parade will raise fund for the Mooreville Day Care Centre, Rathdowney Tidy Towns and Laois MS.