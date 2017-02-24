Door swings open to Laois ceol/craic

Laois Open Door Theatre is delighted to bring a weekend of laughter, music, ceol and craic next weekend at various locations throughout the county and is also helping to fundraise for various groups and charities within Laois.

Laughter is good for the mind and body and your are guaranteed a night of side splitting laughter with two hilarious one-act plays : 'For the Love of Norman' and 'Babysitting Calvin', together with some music and song.

The theatre group decided to deviate from the traditional three-act play and concentrate on two one-act plays together with song and music.

This is to provide an opportunity for the many new members that have joined the group this year.

'For the Love of Norman' by Kay Jordan tells the story of Mrs Grant-Williams, the grand old lady who has formed a dubious relationship with the dashing young man much to the alarm of her family. Come see and hear the “dire” consequences.

The cast features Geraldine Moore, Aaron Sheil, Jane Doheny, Sara Roche, Fiona Blakie, George Russell and Joe Murphy. It is directed by Vinnie Hogan.

The second play, 'Babysitting Calvin' by John A Newweir is a hilarious comedy about a man reincarnated as a baby who attempts to disrupt a date between his late and erstwhile friend Laura, who has brought along her “sex-mad” friend Bob.

The cast includes Sara Roche, Fiona Blakie, Tanya Grant, Aaron Sheil, Paul Kenna. It is directed by Mary Delaney.

Also involved is stage manager Dan Hooban, lighting and sound, Brian Nolan, and PR John Oxley.

Backstage features Eadaoin O’Connell, Edel Finnegan, Anne Delaney, Kieran Brosnan, Liaden Culleton, Sarah Sullivan, Anne Campbell, John Campbell.

This year the group is joined by Comhaltas, the GAA, Portlaoise College and the Alzheimers Society to raise funds.

Between the plays there will be musical interludes adding to the light hearted mood by Comhaltas, Tommie O’Brien, Colm O’Toole and many more. Finally, there will be a cup of tea and a chat to complete the evening.

Open Door Theatre says it now has among its dedicated and experienced members many new and enthusiastic young faces which will add to the dynamism of the group and allows them to take on many more challenging productions.

The show times are as follows:

Friday February 24, Parochial Hall, Portlaoise in association with Portlaoise College; Saturday February 25, St Annes Hall, Ballylinan, in association with Ballylinan GAA; Sunday February 26, Camross Hall, in association with Camross Ceoltas; Friday March 3, Manor Hotel Abbeyleix in association with Laois Alzheimers.

All shows start at 8pm.

This is a very exciting time for the group which welcomes all ages.

This year they were delighted to welcome many new members who are looking forward to big shows.