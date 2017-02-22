Young Portlaoise guitarist set to jam with funk legend

A young Portlaoise musician is all set to perform live onstage tonight (Wednesday, February 22) with the legendary Ralph Rolle from world renowned '70s New York group ‘Chic’, famous for their chart busting hits ‘Le Freak’ and ‘Good Times’.

19 year old bass guitarist Róisín Barrett has been invited to join the funk/soul legend at a sold out gig in the Grand Social in Dublin.

Ralph Rolle has played with such music legends as Paul Simon, Slash, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Costello, Sting and Smokey Robinson and played at the Electric Picnic last year.

Róisín studied music at the Ballyfermot School of Rock where along with five other students she formed a jazz/funk/soul group ‘Fever Solstice’.

They have been on the road for the past two years gigging around Ireland and attracting large audience at their shows.

The young Portlaoise bassist was invited to play along with Rolle after the show's promoters saw her perform at one of ‘Fever Solstice’ gigs and wanted to gather up a few of the best up and coming artists around Ireland to jam with Rolle on stage.