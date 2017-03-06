Bask in Brahms' Romantic Turmoil at Roundwood House, Mountrath

Roundwood House and The Delmaine String Sextet present ‘Romantic Turmoil’, a performance of the Sextet No. 2 in G major, on Sunday, March 12.

This performance is accompanied by readings from the letters and journals of Johannes Brahms, Clara Schumann and Agathe von Siebold.

This special performance is accompanied by readings which explore Brahms’ lifelong struggle to escape loneliness and to find love. It also features two of Brahms’ achingly beautiful songs of unrequited longing.

Beginning at 6pm on the evening, this sumptuous rendition will be performed by the Delamaine String Sextet with Michael James Ford, Bairbre Ni Chaoimh, and soprano, Ava Dodd.

The event is preceded by gourmet tapas.

Tickets are available now priced €40, for bookings call 057 8732120.