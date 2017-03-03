Ladies set for big night out in Abbeyleix in aid of Scoil Mhuire
Tickets just gone on sale for March event
Tickets have just gone on sale for what promises to be another sell-out event in aid of Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix.
McEvoys Steak and Wine host the Ladies Fashion night on Friday March the 31
"Get your tickets early & book the baby sitter, hubby, partner," say the organisers.
Special Guests and full lineup followed by a little night music to be announced shortly. Tickets at €20 each are available from the school office or Boutique Ladybelle.
