Ladies set for big night out in Abbeyleix in aid of Scoil Mhuire

Tickets have just gone on sale for what promises to be another sell-out event in aid of Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix.

McEvoys Steak and Wine host the Ladies Fashion night on Friday March the 31

"Get your tickets early & book the baby sitter, hubby, partner," say the organisers.

Special Guests and full lineup followed by a little night music to be announced shortly. Tickets at €20 each are available from the school office or Boutique Ladybelle.