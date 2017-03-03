Big celebration for Laois Comhaltas this weekend in Portlaoise

There will be a great celebration of Laois trad talent this weekend when local musicians, singers and dancers will perform be honoured for their contribution to celebrate the 1916 Centenary in Laois.

Laois County Council and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will stage two shows at Dunamaise Theatre on Sunday March 5 featuring novice performers from all seven branches across the county.

Each September hundreds of new learners join the Comhaltas traditional music classes in Laois and this event will bring 150 of them together for a unique concert.

Designed to encourage young performers to continue developing their music, song and dancing talents, the occasion will facilitate making new friends and enjoying the accomplishments of fellow learners.

Laois County council will take the opportunity to acknowledge the ongoing cultural contribution of Comhaltas branches to events in the county especially noteworthy during the Centenary Celebrations last year.

Unfortunately no seats available for the event which sold out some weeks ago.