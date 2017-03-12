Urban and rural rhythms meet in Sokalo Remix in Portlaoise's Arts Centre

An Irish/Canadian co-production between Quebec based dance company, ZØGMA, and The Dock, Leitrim, Sokalo Remix comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre next Tuesday, March 14.

When the urban rhythms in Sokalo meet and intermingle with the rural rhythms of traditional dance and music in Ireland, the result is magical.

This exciting dance show melds the sean-nós tradition with high energy contemporary movement, lightning fast footwork and dynamic music.

Zogma's form of percussive dance and Quebec folk dance can both trace their roots back to traditional Irish and French-Canadian dancing.

A transatlantic artistic collaboration grew between Zogma and four professional Irish traditional performing artists, leading to this enthralling, highly energetic production which emerged, offering a new aesthetic and vision of folklore, merging both tradition and contemporary life.

The show begins at 8pm.